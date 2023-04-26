Survivors of Sandy Hook tragedy call for reform to SCOTUS

"The Supreme Court is incapable of ensuring justice for the most vulnerable in our nation."

NEWTOWN, Conn. — A group of survivors from the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting called for action on gun control and reform to the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday.

The news conference was the second stop with the ‘Just Majority’ bus tour going to more than twenty stops across the country. The group called for change after recent rulings by the nation’s highest court and reports regarding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Specifically, the group referred to the Bruen case where the SCOTUS found Century’s old New York law unconstitutional, the law required concealed carry permit applicants to provide proper cause.

“We demand that Congress expand the Supreme Court to protect our children and our families more than guns. The Supreme Court is incapable of ensuring justice for the most vulnerable in our nation,” said Po Murray, Chairwoman of the Newtown Action Alliance.

I’m in Newtown where some survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting are speaking about gun violence and the Supreme Court’s legitimacy.



I’ll have more on what they’re calling for tonight on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/1tWm2Ymyvz — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarciaTV) April 26, 2023

During the news conference, the group called for term limits for Supreme Court Justices.

“I have witnessed more school shootings than I ever even imagined possible. The majority of the Supreme Court’s justices have been on the court for more than ten years. They have had so much time to make things better, to make things right, and they have failed,” said Ashley Hubner, a high school senior and Sandy Hook School tragedy survivor. “We need to reform the Supreme Court.

The ‘Just Majority’ bus tour will head to Montpelier, Vermont for the next stop.

