Health department says Swimmer's Itch is present at Greenwich beaches

Swimmer's Itch isn't contagious and won't be spread from person to person, and there are ways to limit your exposure.

GREENWICH, Conn. — If you're heading to a beach in Greenwich, the health department announced that there have been "episodes involving Swimmer's Itch" at several of the town's beaches.

Swimmer's Itch, also known as cercarial dermatitis, is a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites released from snails into fresh and salt water.

The health department said that while humans are not the parasite's preferred host, they can come into contact with a swimmer that causes the reaction and rash.

Swimmer's Itch is found worldwide and mostly surfaces during the summer months, according to the health department.

The condition is not contagious and cannot be spread from one person to another.

The health department said that a person is more likely to catch Swimmer's Itch the longer they stay in water known to be infected. Children are more susceptible since they wade in recreational waters and do not towel dry, the department said.

The symptoms of Swimmer's Itch include:

• Tingling, burning, or itching of the skin within minutes or days

• Appearance of small reddish pimples on the skin within about 12 hours

• Small blisters may occur at the site of the small pimples within a short period of time

The health department said that while there will be an urge to scratch, it could lead to infection. The itching will subside in a short period, the department said, but relief measures can also be considered:

• Use of corticosteroid cream

• Application of cool compresses to the affected area

• Bathe in Epsom salts or baking soda

• Soak in colloidal oatmeal baths

• Application of a baking soda paste to the rash

• Use of anti-itch lotion

If scratching the rash develops an infection, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

How can you prevent Swimmer's Itch? According to the health department:

• Towel dry and shower immediately after leaving the water. This includes thoroughly rinsing areas beneath the bathing suit.

• Decide on whether to swim in the water, noting that signs have been posted about Swimmer’s Itch being reported from the recreation swimming area and being posted at same beach locations as a precautionary measure.

The health department said that conditions and factors that lead to Swimmer's Itch in the water are always changing and can't be tested for; therefore, it's unknown how long the water will be affected.

As a precaution, the department has asked that all Greenwich beaches post signs making residents aware of the possible risk.

The health department said that if the problem intensifies, they will consider closing beach locations to swimming.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

