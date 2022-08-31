TBS show cancelation results in dozens of layoffs at Norwalk production site

The layoffs affect 63 union and non-union workers.

NORWALK, Conn. — The cancelation of cable TV show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" will result in dozens of layoffs in Norwalk, where the show was produced.

The award-winning TBS show ran for seven seasons before being canceled over the summer, a letter from the Connecticut Department of Labor and Norwalk Mayor's office stated.

Some workers were already separated from the company on Aug. 22, and some will remain employed until Sept. 30 to wrap up the show.

The layoffs affect 63 union and non-union workers, according to the DOL. Workers were given less than 60 days' notice, but as much notice as practicable, the letter noted.

Under the federal WARN Act, the state was required to notify workers of the layoffs in advance.

TBS was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. last April to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.