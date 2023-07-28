Teen dies after water rescue in Newtown

The 17-year-old was swimming with friends when he didn't resurface.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Newtown police responded to the area of Silver Bridge Road on the Southbury town line Thursday afternoon, regarding a teen who did not resurface after entering the water, according to police.

The 17-year-old was with a group of people who were also entering the Housatonic River near the bridge, police said.

Several Newtown police officers searched for the teen under the surface of the water and were able to locate and recover him.

Once on shore, responders treated the teen on the scene before being taken to the hospital.

The teenage boy died from his injuries while being treated at Danbury Hospital later that evening, said police.

The teen has not been identified at this time.

Newtown Ambulance, Newtown Underwater Search & Rescue, and firefighters also responded to the scene and assisted with recovery efforts.

