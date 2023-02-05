Brother charged in stabbing at Trumbull Mall;

Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, was taken into police custody.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — A fight between two brothers Saturday at the Trumbull Mall left one with serious stab wounds and the other arrested according to police.

Police said Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, was taken into police custody at his residence a short time after the incident. Hal was charged with Assault in the first degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on Monday.

According to police, around 8:00 p.m., Hall drove to the Trumbull Mall to pick up his brothers, and as they were walking in the parking lot, Hall began stabbing the 16-year-old victim. Their other sibling intervened by grabbing Hall, allowing the victim to escape the attack and run back inside of the mall before police were contacted.

Hall then fled the scene prior to police arriving. Several Trumbull police officers, who were patrolling inside the mall, were notified of the assault and provided medical care to the victim. The teen was stabbed multiple times causing serious injuries and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

Police said Hall sustained minor lacerations to his hand. No other injuries were reported.

Trumbull Police have maintained an increased presence at the mall in recent weeks due to a series of incidents involving groups of disorderly youths who have caused disturbances, most often on weekends. Additional officers will remain posted at the mall into the coming weeks.

