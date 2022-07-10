Two people shot, one dead in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A shooting in the area of Fairfield Avenue and State Street resulted in a homicide Sunday afternoon.
Two victims were stuck by gunfire at around 4:38 p.m.
The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating and notifying the next of kin.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
