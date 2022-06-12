Sikorsky out, Textron in; U.S. Army chooses new company to produce military helicopters

The army has chosen the Bell V-280 Valor aircraft over the Defiant X, the army's current helicopter developed by Sikorsky and Boeing.

STRATFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Army announced it had chosen a Texas-based company to build its aircraft, replacing the Stratford-based Sikorsky helicopters.

Sikorsky, owned by Lockheed Martin, has been building Black Hawks for the army since the 1970s, and now that contract has been replaced by Bell, owned by Textron.



The Sikorsky and Boeing website said they have developed more than 90% of the army’s current helicopter fleet and have totaled more than 15 million military flight hours.



Team Defiant said they “are waiting for feedback from the army before moving forward with any next steps.”

Textron said in a release they have been making helicopters for both military and commercial use for more than 85 years, and they look forward to now being the future of the army's successful missions.



Gov. Ned Lamont addressed the change Monday, saying that the news was "disappointing."

"But it’s important to remember you can’t fly without Connecticut. Sikorsky is a legacy Connecticut company with one of the best-trained workforces in the world, and while leadership takes the time to review their bid to understand more about the army’s decision, we stand behind them and their employees," said Lamont. "The state will continue to work closely with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky to secure future opportunities for the people of Connecticut to make the most advanced aircraft in the skies.”



The loss of the army contract is not the end for Sikorsky. They also provide aircraft to the other four branches of the military, some commercial-use aircraft, firefighting helicopters, and more.

There is no word from Sikorsky on if any jobs will be impacted by the contract loss.

