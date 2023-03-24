Victim hospitalized after stabbing on Norwalk High School grounds, suspect taken into custody

Police said the suspect threw away the knife as he ran, but pursuing officers found him behind nearby Nathan Hale Middle School.

NORWALK, Conn. — A victim has been hospitalized after being stabbed on the grounds of Norwalk High School. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Norwalk police said they responded to Norwalk High School on the report of a stabbing after 5 p.m. Friday. The victim was found on the football field and medical care was given by Patrol Officers and EMS. The victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital for stab wound care.

Patrol officers got a suspect description, began searching, and quickly found him behind Nathan Hale Middle School. The suspect ran and officers chased on foot, as the suspect threw away a knife that was later collected by the officers.

The suspect was safely taken into custody and identified by witnesses as the person who committed the stabbing.

Police said there is no ongoing threat of this isolated incident, and Norwalk Police is working with Norwalk Public Schools to investigate.

