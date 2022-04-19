Western Connecticut State University gets new mascot

After several years of discussions and a vote from nearly 3,000 members of the university community, the university will be represented by the WCSU Wolves.

DANBURY, Conn. — Western Connecticut State University has announced a new mascot to represent the university.

After several years of discussions and a vote from nearly 3,000 members of the university community, the university will be represented by the WCSU Wolves.

A Mascot Advisory Committee to select a new identity for the university was formed in June 2019, consisting of both students and staff. Following many community town halls and ballots, it was narrowed down to five mascot options.

“The committee then consulted with Connecticut Board of Regents (BOR) legal staff, a representative of the Mohegan Tribe in Eastern Connecticut, and an educator from the Institute for American Indian Studies to consider the cultural and legal implications of the five identities,” said Student Government (SGA) President Patrick Moody, who co-chaired the committee.

Students, alumni, and faculty & staff recently voted on the university's newest mascot; 49% of the votes went to the Wolves.

