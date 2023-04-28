3 WCSU students open food pantry on campus

The WCSU Food Pantry is now open in the Wolves Den, a part of the Student Center on the Midtown campus.

DANBURY, Conn. — Three Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) students worked together to establish an on-campus food pantry for their student peers who may be facing hardships.

The WCSU Food Pantry is now open in the Wolves Den, a part of the Student Center on the Midtown campus in Danbury.

The three students are all part of the Student Government Association on campus, and it became a university-wide project with help from other SGA members and the Student Affairs department.

“University administrators, including Student Affairs, confirmed that there was a need for a self-sustaining food pantry here,” said Michael Azzi of New Fairfield, who is president of SGA. "This prompted me to meet with several clubs on campus to see if they would be willing to help donate and fundraise for a permanent WCSU Food Pantry."

Azzi worked with students Karla Matos, of Danbury, chairperson of the SGA Philanthropy Committee and an SGA senator, as well as Emily Kappel, of Brookfield, an SGA representative.

Volunteers help operate the food pantry, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Students can visit once a week to find non-perishable foods, sanitary products and cleaning supplies.

