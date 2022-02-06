Weston man sentenced in death of tow truck driver 2 years ago in Trumbull

Dean Robert, 48 of Weston was sentenced at Bridgeport Superior Court for hitting and killing Corey Iodice, 58 of Florida on the Merritt Parkway in 2020.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Dean Robert, 48, of Weston was sentenced at Bridgeport Superior Court Thursday afternoon for hitting and killing tow truck driver Corey Iodice, 58, of Florida two years ago on the Merritt Parkway.

It was just Wednesday morning when tow truck driver Christopher Russell, 38, of Ellington was laid to rest after police said he was hit on I-91 last month.

The judge sentenced Robert to 10 years in prison, suspended after four and a half years plus five years of probation and a $10,000 fine to the Iodice family.

Police said Iodice was loading a car onto his flatbed when all of a sudden, Robert hit and killed him.

The judge said Robert was going over 80 miles per hour and his car flipped after the accident.

Following the incident, Robert was charged with manslaughter, reckless driving, operating under the influence and failure to reduce speed and move over for an emergency vehicle.

Robert and the Iodice family each provided very powerful and emotional statements in the courtroom and read them aloud to each other.

"I am so sorry because of my actions, Corey is gone. What a tragic and horrific couple of years you all have had. I also understand the pain that you’re feeling is amplified by the death of your father during COVID just before Christmas," said Robert.

"Dean Robert’s decision to get in the car that day life has altered our lives, our families, his family," said Cindy Iodice, sister of Corey Iodice.

Cindy said her family had also lost a family member the same year of this accident from being heartbroken over Corey's death.

After the death of her brother, she started a non-profit called "Flagman" to raise awareness about road safety.

The judge said Robert must continue his therapy, take his anti-depressants and volunteer in the community.

