50 dogs and cats rescued from fire at Westport pet kennel

WESTPORT, Conn. — Emergency responders rescued 50 dogs and cats from a fire at a pet boarding facility in Westport after three people had escaped the flames by jumping from a second-floor window, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight Wednesday in a two-story building on Post Road East, Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman of the Westport Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded and found heavy fire on the second floor of the building, which housed a pet boarding facility on the first floor and basement and an apartment on the second floor, Gootman said.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they searched the building and determined that the three people on the second floor had jumped to safety from a window, Gootman said. None of the building residents required hospitalization.

Westport firefighters and police officers removed approximately 50 dogs and cats from the boarding facility, Gootman said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday.

Official Press Release Incident Date: ​April 20, 2022 Time of Incident: ​11:43 PM Incident Location: ​Post Road... Posted by Town of Westport Fire Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

