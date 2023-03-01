Vehicle crashes into Westport school causing gas leak

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. when a woman inadvertently drove into the building which prompted a gas leak from a classroom kitchen.

WESTPORT, Conn. — The all-clear has been given by the Westport fire and police departments after a car crashed into a school, causing a gas leak.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday at Staples High School on North Avenue, fire officials said.

After the crash and the reported gas leak, the school was immediately evacuated by school personnel, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult woman, had inadvertently driven into the building. When the fire department arrived, they found that gas was actively leaking from a classroom kitchen.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle wasn't injured and was out of her vehicle when the fire department arrived.

The gas was quickly turned off and multiple fans were used to ventilate the gas from the rest of the building.

There were no reported injuries due to the crash or gas leak.

