Westport teacher fired after Project Veritas video goes viral

WESTPORT, Conn. — A teacher at a Westport school was fired after a hidden camera video after a hidden camera posted online revealed him making "inappropriate comments" about his students.

FOX61 obtained a letter sent home to the Green Farms Academy community, that was sent to students and families Friday evening, regarding the firing of Dr. Iman Rasti.

Green Farms Academy caught wind Friday of a video of Rasti making "inappropriate comments," and the school "immediately put Dr. Rasti on administrative leave and promptly commenced an investigation."

Project Veritas released the video this week, where Rasti appears to be talking about a group of students that sit at the front of his classroom, claiming they sit with their legs spread open. In the video, he described what he sees and how he feels about it.

"Well, how can you concentrate? How can you continue talking with your classroom when you see that?" Rasti said to a member of Project Veritas, seated across from him at a restaurant.

"I don't know for women if you see, I don't know, I guess for women it's sexy to see a man with a hard-on maybe it's sexy, I don't know," Rasti went on to say.

During the school's investigation, Rasti said the statements were put out of context.

"Dr. Rasti’s grossly inappropriate comments are anathema to everything we stand for," the school said in its letter.

"This incident is deeply troubling and violates the foundation of trust in our community between adults and the students in our care. Nothing in Dr. Rasti’s background check, references, or professional performance while a teacher at GFA would have led us to believe he would act in this manner," the letter to the school community went on to say.

The school's letter said Rasti went through an FBI-accredited background check and had multiple references that ensured there was no misconduct during his hiring process in 2019.

"We have no tolerance for inappropriate conduct by adults in our community," the school said in the letter. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe and supportive campus environment and to making student well-being paramount in all that we do."

Project Veritas is a non-profit group that prides itself in its undercover investigations.

In late August of this year, Project Veritas released a video of a Greenwich school staff member, who was fired for reportedly saying he seeks to avoid hiring Catholic candidates for his schools. Multiple investigations are underway, including a state-led investigation through the Office of the Attorney General.

