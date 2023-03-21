Wilton police investigate suspicious death, person of interest detained

A man suffering from "significant trauma" was found dead in a garage.

WILTON, Conn. — Police are investigating what they termed a suspicious death Tuesday, after a man with 'significant trauma' was found dead in a garage. They said a person of interest had been detained.

Dispatchers received a 911 report from a caller stating that their neighbor had been found dead. Police said when officers arrived at the home, they found a man, in the detached garage on the property. The man was not breathing, and appeared to have endured significant trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics.

The town notified residents that the incident happened on Nod Hill Road at Partrick Lane.

Police said they have detained a person of interest and the investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Police said there currently are no outstanding threats to public safety. They are not releasing the the identity of the victim until appropriate next to kin notifications can be made.

Police are expected to release more information on Wednesday.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.