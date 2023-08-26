Woman charged after colliding with police vehicle in Norwalk

Police said a pedestrian and an officer were injured in the collision but both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

NORWALK, Conn. — A woman in Norwalk has been charged after colliding with a parked police car and injuring a pedestrian and officer in the process on Saturday morning.

Norwalk police said officers at 2:04 a.m. in the area of 79 Washington Street saw a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, collide with a parked police car, a pedestrian, and a police officer. The pedestrian and police officer reported injuries. The pedestrian refused treatment and the officer was transported to Norwalk Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Nancy Nava, 25 of Norwalk, was then detained as she failed field sobriety tests. Nava was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Nava has been charged with Reckless Driving, and Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. Her bond has been see at $50,000 and she's due in court on September 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.