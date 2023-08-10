Woman hit and killed in Stratford crash, charges expected against driver

Stratford police said the woman was struck by the suspect Daniel Comacho driving west on Lordship Boulevard.

STRATFORD, Conn — A woman was hit and killed by a driver in Stratford on Thursday.

Stratford police said a woman was struck and killed by a motorist driving west on Lordship Boulevard in Stratford. The striking vehicle came to rest over the town line in Bridgeport. Officers from both departments responded to assist with the investigation. Initial investigation determined that the accident was initiated in Stratford.

The driver was identified as Daniel Comacho, 32, of Bridgeport. Comacho was taken into custody and charged with Operating Under the Influence.

The investigation on ongoing and further charges are expected.

