x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield County

Wrong-way crash between car, tractor-trailer closes part of I-84 in Newtown: Police

Police said the crash happened on I-84 eastbound near the area of exit 9.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

NEWTOWN, Connecticut — A wrong-way crash early Monday morning closed part of Interstate 84 in Newtown, state police said. 

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of exit 9. 

Connecticut State Police Troop A along with EMS and the fire department was called to the scene. 

RELATED: Man dead in New Haven hit and run: Police

At this time police have not reported injuries. 

Officials said the highway is shut down between exits 9 and 10 for the crash investigation. 

Police ask drivers to seek alternate routes and prepare for delays. 

RELATED: Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police

This is a developing story.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Primary election vote recount in Bridgeport brings up poll security concerns

Before You Leave, Check This Out