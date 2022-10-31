Wrong-way crash between car, tractor-trailer closes part of I-84 in Newtown: Police

NEWTOWN, Connecticut — A wrong-way crash early Monday morning closed part of Interstate 84 in Newtown, state police said.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of exit 9.
Connecticut State Police Troop A along with EMS and the fire department was called to the scene.
At this time police have not reported injuries.
Officials said the highway is shut down between exits 9 and 10 for the crash investigation.
Police ask drivers to seek alternate routes and prepare for delays.
This is a developing story.
