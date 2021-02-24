Crash, shooting investigation closes Tunxis Hill Road and Villa Avenue intersection in Fairfield

Police say the crash was related to a shooting investigation out of Bridgeport. A gun was located in the vehicle and a suspect was arrested.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Officials say the area of Tunxis Hill Road and Villa Avenue is closed Tuesday afternoon due to an active investigation.

According to a Fairfield PD on Facebook, a crash related to a shooting investigation out of Bridgeport caused the intersection to closed in all directions.

Officers located a gun in the vehicle and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

FOX61 has a crew en route and will provide more information as it becomes available.