Suspect steals vehicle with teen inside, outside Fairfield dessert shop: police

The teen managed to get out of the vehicle before the suspect sped off after an accomplice vehicle.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A vehicle that was initially stolen with a teen inside, has been recovered according to police.

Fairfield police said the vehicle was stolen from just outside 16 Handles on Post Road, a dessert shop.

Police said the vehicle was running with the teen inside when a suspect walked up and jumped into the car. The juvenile then instinctually began to try and get out at the same time the suspect told them to leave the vehicle. The teen managed to escape unharmed.

The suspect then sped off in the stolen vehicle, along with another black vehicle driving close behind. Police said it's believed the black vehicle was driven by suspects working in connection with the initial suspect.

Fairfield detectives, in an unmarked vehicle, found the stolen vehicle in Bridgeport. They followed the vehicle onto Interstate 95 and then onto Route 8 where it then got off on exit 18.

Police said officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle but it was later found abandoned on Caroline Street in Derby.

No injuries were reported during the incident and police said the juvenile was old enough to have been left unattended in the vehicle.

Police remind residents that it is always safest to keep the car locked.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

