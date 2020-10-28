Fairfield gym helps student-athletes showcase their talent

The goal is to allow student-athletes the exposure they need in order to play at the next level.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — On November 1st, KMK, a new gym in Fairfield that opened back in February, is planning to run its first-ever charity event.

Due to the unfortunate cancellation of the Connecticut High School football season, many seniors and upperclassmen lost their opportunity to showcase their talents and athletic ability to college coaches, and potentially lose out on an opportunity to receiving an athletic scholarship.

That's when Kevin Kochiss, owner of KMK, and native of Orange, Connecticut, decided to host the first-ever free KMK invitational combine. The goal is to allow student-athletes the exposure they need in order to play at the next level. The event is currently full, as all athletes were hand-selected by Connecticut coaches across the state. The event will be live-streamed through for folks who would like to watch. This football combine will feature all athletic measurements assessed at the next level. For example, the 5-10-5 agility test, 10-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, and 1-minute bike test.

Outside of this combine event, KMK specializes in high school sports training, and also offers team training sessions, adult boot camps, recovery sessions, personal training, nutrition plans, as well as an open gy,.

All proceeds and donations from the combine will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of America.