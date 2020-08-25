2 men arrested for stealing packages, then going to tow yard to steal from other cars: Fairfield police

The pair was arrested twice in 5 hours

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police said two men stole packages from front porches and after they were arrested and released, they went to a local tow yard and were arrested again for rummaging through vehicles there.

Police arrested Thomas Dapp and Christian Giles Monday. They were charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 6th Degree. Dapp was also charged with Criminal Mischief.

Police said at 11:30am, they responded to a report of two people stealing packages from the front porches of homes in the Oldfield Road area. A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. Police said Dapp and Giles were driving a car and an "overwhelming number of packages" could be seen in the vehicle’s rear seat. The packages were later determined to be stolen from homes in Fairfield and Norwalk. The contents of the packages were valued in excess of $1,000.

Dapp and Giles were arrested and charged and their vehicle was towed. They were later released on a Promise to Appear.

At 4:23pm Monday afternoon, police received a report of two men entering and rummaging through cars in the parking lot of Star Towing. Star Towing is an authorized Tow Company for the Fairfield Police Department and towed the vehicle used in the package theft incident and brought the vehicle to their storage facility.

When officers arrived, a witness pointed out two men identified by the police as the pair arrested earlier in the day for stealing packages, Dapp and Giles.

Officials said, after release from police custody, Dapp and Giles went to Star Towing. The owner saw the men going into customer vehicles, removing items from vehicles and vandalizing a Star Towing Truck by putting address label stickers on the truck.