Fairfield PD investigating hate crimes after racist incident during virtual meeting

An unknown person joined a public conference and shared images of enslaved people and made racial remarks.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police launched a hate crime investigation after a public video conference meeting was interrupted by a person using racial epithets and making racist remarks.

According to Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras, the town’s Racial Equity and Justice Task Force was holding a meeting Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. when an unknown person joined the call.

The person began to share their screen, showing images of enslaved people and saying racial epithets and racist remarks to the group.

“The members of this local task force are working to make our community a better and safer place for everyone, and it’s abhorrent to see their meeting disrupted in such a despicable way," Kalamaras said.

According to the police chief, some of the racial epithets used were directed at Black members of the task force.

After receiving the report, Fairfield Police immediately launched an investigation.

Officials said state and federal law enforcement agencies will be consulted for assistance where necessary.

"This is something that we take extremely seriously and will investigate to the fullest extent," Kalamaras said. "There is no place for this type of racist behavior and language in our community and we will do everything we can to identify the person who committed this disgusting act and hold them responsible."

REJTF meetings are open to the public.

The investigation into the incident active and ongoing.

