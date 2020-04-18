Fairfield Police investigating untimely death of woman found during welfare check

Upon arrival just after 10 a.m., officers located a deceased middle-aged female inside the home. Detectives are currently on scene determining if a crime occurred.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police responded to a residence on Riverside Drive Saturday morning to complete a welfare check.

Upon arrival just after 10 a.m., officers located a deceased middle-aged female inside the home.

According to a release, detectives are currently on scene determining if her death is the result of a crime.

Officials have not yet released the woman's identity, as next of kin are still being notified.

Police say at this time, it appears that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood or its residents.