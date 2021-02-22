Fairfield man jumped from Q Bridge to evade police after crashing stolen car: cops

NEW HAVEN, Conn — First responders rescued a person who jumped from the Q Bridge into the Quinnipiac River on Saturday following a car crash.
Police say 34-year-old Abdulrahim Sulaiman, of Fairfield, crashed his car on the bridge around 10 a.m.
Upon their arrival, Sulaiman ran from officers and jumped off the bridge, officials said in a release.
Sulaiman was located in the water, rescued, and transported to Yale Hospital.
Police learned that he was driving a stolen vehicle and intentionally crashed it.
According to officials, a small amount of narcotics were discovered in Sulaiman's possession. He was arrested upon discharge from the hospital.
He was charged with the following:
- Failure to keep in the proper lane
- Evading responsibility
- 2nd-degree larceny
- 1st-degree criminal mischief
- Interfering/resisting arrest
- Assault of a police officer
- Possession of a controlled substance
Sulaiman was held on a $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Monday.