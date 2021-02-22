x
Fairfield man jumped from Q Bridge to evade police after crashing stolen car: cops

NEW HAVEN, Conn — First responders rescued a person who jumped from the Q Bridge into the Quinnipiac River on Saturday following a car crash.

Police say 34-year-old Abdulrahim Sulaiman, of Fairfield, crashed his car on the bridge around 10 a.m.

Upon their arrival, Sulaiman ran from officers and jumped off the bridge, officials said in a release.

Sulaiman was located in the water, rescued, and transported to Yale Hospital.

Police learned that he was driving a stolen vehicle and intentionally crashed it.

According to officials, a small amount of narcotics were discovered in Sulaiman's possession. He was arrested upon discharge from the hospital.

He was charged with the following:

  • Failure to keep in the proper lane
  • Evading responsibility
  • 2nd-degree larceny
  • 1st-degree criminal mischief
  • Interfering/resisting arrest
  • Assault of a police officer
  • Possession of a controlled substance
Sulaiman was held on a $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Monday.