Fairfield University closes study abroad program in Italy due to coronavirus concerns

The University added that is working "through the logistics" to have the students back on campus by March 15, after spring break.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield University announced Tuesday that they are closing the Italy study abroad program as a result of the coronavirus spreading to the country.

A statement posted onto the University's website said that Florence University of the Arts study abroad program will be closed and all students enrolled in the program must leave Italy.

The University added that is working "through the logistics" to have the students back on campus by March 15, after spring break.