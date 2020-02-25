Fairfield University closes study abroad program in Italy due to coronavirus concerns

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield University announced Tuesday that they are closing the Italy study abroad program as a result of the coronavirus spreading to the country.
A statement posted onto the University's website said that Florence University of the Arts study abroad program will be closed and all students enrolled in the program must leave Italy.
The University added that is working "through the logistics" to have the students back on campus by March 15, after spring break.
"We did not take this decision lightly. We know that the enriching learning experiences students gain from being in Florence for a semester are an important part of their formation," said Christine Siegel in a written statement. "A number of factors went into this decision, including health and safety, risk of country quarantines, potential loss of academic credits, and timing within the semester."