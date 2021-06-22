Fall victim rescued at Portland Riverfront Park

The victim had fallen down a 50-60 foot embankment and sustained injuries

PORTLAND, Conn. — Emergency responders rescued a man who had fallen down an embankment at Portland's Riverfront Park Tuesday morning.

At about 6:55 a.m., a Portland Waste Water employee and firefighter was making his rounds at the pump station when he saw shoes and clothing on the dirt road.

After investigating, he said he heard someone calling for help from a wooded area in the park. The employee then called 911 to report a possible injured party.

Portland Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Puida was the first to arrive on scene and began the search. They then requested Middletown FD’s assistance for a possible low-angle rescue.

Portland Fire Department said the teams set up a staging area for responding equipment at the Riverfront Parking Lot entrance at 284 Brownstone Ave. Equipment was then moved forward as needed.

Responding personnel located the victim after a 15-minute search. It was reported that he had fallen down a 50-60 foot embankment during the night and was injured.

The responding personnel provided medical attention and removed the victim from the area using a stokes basket. He was then transferred to Hunters Ambulance and the Middlesex Paramedic for transport.

