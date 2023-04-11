Fallen Bristol officers, Hamzy and Demonte added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial

Each year before National Police Week, the Memorial Fund works to engrave names on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund paid tribute to the fallen Bristol police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last October by engraving their names along with hundreds of others to the national memorial.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and 554 other fallen officers were added to the memorial for making the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.

Each year before National Police Week, the Memorial Fund works to engrave names on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. They include officers who died in the line of duty the previous year or ones that died years prior but were recently discovered.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said the next two weeks are dedicated to remembering the thousands of heroes on the wall and all the others that have been added.

National Police Week begins on May 14 through May 20. This week is dedicated to paying recognition to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Today, we began the solemn task of engraving the names of 556 fallen officers on the Memorial. We stand together with... Posted by National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund on Monday, April 10, 2023

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.