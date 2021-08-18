Fallen Burlington firefighter honored at Bristol wake

A funeral service will be held at St. Mathews Church Thursday morning.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Firefighters from across the state paid their respects Wednesday to 26-year-old Burlington Volunteer Firefighter/EMT Colin McFadden who died last week.

McFadden was a Bristol resident and a six-year member of the department.

“Colin was a young, energetic guy, involved in so many community things, so now the community is paying back to him,” Fire Chief Mike Boucher said.

Doctors at John Dempsey Hospital said McFadden suffered a brain hemorrhage when he collapsed while fighting a fire in New Hartford.

“The loss of a firefighter really does hit home because in this case, for example, this is a firefighter who was standing next to you 5 minutes ago and now he’s on his way to the hospital in an ambulance and it causes a whole bunch of different emotions,” Connecticut Statewide Honor Guard Commander Mark Amatrudo said.

Chief Boucher said McFadden had an acute form of Leukemia that was previously undiagnosed.

“He had a significant impact on our community and in the fire service as evident by the overwhelming support that we’ve received from across the nation,” Boucher said.

The support came in many forms—from fire departments who helped keep watch over Burlington while the fire department paid their respects to McFadden and from the community in the form of blood donations as

McFadden fought for his life in the hospital.

But despite his loss, this lifeline can still help others in need.

“We are encouraging and continuing that message for people to continue to donate blood,” Boucher said. “That helps everyone, anyone is going to need blood. It helps the entire community and that’s what Colin was about.”

A funeral service will be held at St. Mathews Church Thursday morning.

