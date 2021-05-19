Fallen New Haven firefighter to be laid to rest Thurdsay: What you need to know

The procession will begin in New Haven and end at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Richardo Torres Jr. will be laid to rest Thursday with a church procession that will begin in New Haven and then end in Hartford.

Torres, 27, died following a house fire on Valley Street. Another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, was taken to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit for critical injuries. Rankins family said he continues to improve.

The procession to the church will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the Fire Headquarters on Grand Avenue. It will then travel from Olive Street to Grove Street, right on Whitney Avenue, a left onto Sachem Street, left on Hillhouse Avenue, and end at St. Mary's Church.

Hillhouse Avenue will be closed to traffic. Parking will not be allowed on Hillhouse and portions of Grove Street, Temple Street, and Trumbull Street. The route along Grand Avenue, State Street, and Trumbull Street will be closed to traffic for rolling closures. Officials say this may be closed for extended periods of time during the morning hours beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m.

From the church, family and friends along with busses for the New Haven Fire Department will travel to Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford to Torres' final resting place.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker sent out an alert Wednesday night telling residents the services are expected to cause some impacts in the downtown area and people should give themselves more time when traveling Thursday.

The funeral procession will take I-91 to the Exit on Brainard Road and is scheduled to be at the cemetery on Fairfield Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

Hartford police issued a traffic advisory to travelers saying to expect heavy delays and road closures in the area of Fairfield Avenue. Brainard Road, Airport Road, and Wethersfield Avenue will also be closed.

On the way to the final resting place, Hartford local fire departments and public safety will show their respects on the overpasses along the highway.

Rocky Hill police issued their own traffic advisory saying Gilbert Street and Orchard Street bridges will be closed between 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in both directions as they honor Torres.

The fire was called in the morning of May 12. Officials said the heavy fire was in the basement and the first floor of the home, and two people were trapped including an 84-year-old woman. The fire soon was upgraded to a second alarm.

A mayday call was put out by Torres who was up on the second floor of the home. Officials said Torres reported being lost and disoriented. When other firefighters arrived at his location, they found Torres and Rankin unconscious. Officials said their air supply was empty, which usually happens after around 15 minutes.

Both were taken to the hospital where Torres was later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page was set up last week for the family with an initial goal of $20,000. It has since surpassed $250,000.

Learn more about the fundraiser to help the Torres family here.

