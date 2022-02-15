Bridgeport families continue demand for answers on police investigation into deaths of two women

The families spoke out at a virtual police commission meeting Tuesday evening.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — On Dec. 12, 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields and 53-year-old Brenda Lee Rawls were both found dead in Bridgeport. Their deaths are unrelated, but their families now share the same pain. The families continue to demand answers from police regarding the investigation process for both cases.

"When you're trying to find justice for your loved one, you can't grieve," said Dorothy Washington, Rawls' sister.

The families of both women accuse the Bridgeport Police Department of failing to properly notify them of their loved ones' death.

"Took her to the morgue, never notified the family, and just completed an autopsy on her," said Washington.

"They did not care about my daughter, they did not even care to knock on my door to let me know that my daughter passed away," said Smith-Fields' mother.

Speaking out at a virtual police commission meeting Tuesday evening, the families demanded answers to the questions they still have more than two months after the women's deaths.

"My family has no more information than the first day we found out where Brenda was," Washington said.

"Y'all need to tell me what's going on. Can someone explain something to me? This is disgusting," Fields said.

The families are calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the deaths, both said they do not have faith in the Bridgeport Police Department.

Two detectives who were involved in the investigations into the women's deaths, Angel Llanos and Kevin Cronin, have been placed on leave and are the subjects of an internal affairs investigation.

However, the families are also calling for acting police chief Rebecca Garcia to be removed from her position.

"We have not heard from Chief Garcia via email, phone, or in person," said Alexis Farrow, the family spokesperson for Smith-Fields' family.

The chief and commission went into an executive session to speak about the investigations and did not address them in public Tuesday night.

The families said they will not stop seeking answers as to what led up to both women's deaths.

"The whole world is watching you. You need to do what you need to do, get it together because all eyes are on the Bridgeport Police Department," said Fields.

According to the office of the chief medical examiner, Smith-Fields died of a mixture of alcohol and drugs, including fentanyl. There is a criminal investigation into her death.

Rawls' family said they still do not know the outcome of her autopsy.

