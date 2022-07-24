Families pack Lake Compounce to cool off during heat wave

Saturday extended our heat wave to five days, and Sunday will make it six.

BRISTOL, Conn. — It has been a busy last few days at Lake Compounce in Bristol. People are taking in the sun and everyone is taking advantage of the waterpark.

Some people like Allie Hoffma are using these hot days as a day to rest.

“It’s time for a day to cool off in the water,” said Hoffma.

This is after she has been making sure that other people stay hydrated all week long.

You see, she works at another amusement park.

“We’re making sure that they are getting water all day and they’re cooling down so we’re the ones getting really hot,” said Hoffma.

Instead, she got some well needed R&R at Lake Compounce water park.

“It feels amazing. It feels like we finally just get a day to relax,” said Hoffma.

While the adults are relaxing, the kids have another idea.

“I’ve basically tried almost everything.”

The lazy river, pools, and slides.

As hundreds of folks beat the summer heat, there were plenty of lifeguards on duty.

“We have been able to staff the waterpark and get all of our attractions open which I know that some places have to swap attractions and figure out what they are going to open because of the shortage so we’ve been really fortunate here at the park,” said Lake Compounce Marketing Director, Lynsey Winters.

There’s safety, splashes, and summer fun.

“You can swim and do all kinds of fun activities.”

Saturday extended our heat wave to five days, and Sunday will make it six. A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of temperatures hitting 90.

