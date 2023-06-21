Families rally for access to Alzheimer's treatment

They are calling for a reversal of a decision that requires patients to take part in a clinical trial or pay out of pocket for the drugs.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Longest Day is a day of advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Families with loved ones with the disease rallied in Southington Wednesday evening to call for better access to treatment.

"It’s like your brain is broken, but your heart isn’t. And your emotions aren’t," said Susan Shatto of Branford.

She and her sister Lynn Logoyke know firsthand how difficult it is to watch a loved one fight Alzheimer's.They lost their mother to the disease three years ago.

"Nobody wants to see somebody they love go through that and the frustration and the anxiety," Shatto said.

Today there is hope as more treatments become available.

"It actually stops the progression of the disease and allows people to have more time. More time to you know attend a graduation ceremony, or perhaps celebrate holidays with family members," said Christie Kovel, director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter.

The Alzheimer's association and families with loved ones with the disease are now fighting for access to those drugs.

"Right now there’s two drugs that have been approved by the FDA however people cannot access them unless they are in a clinical trial or can pay privately," Kovel said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its coverage plans earlier this month. It will require physicians to sign up for and enter data into a registry.

Something advocates said creates an unnecessary barrier.

"If people can’t afford to have them, then there’s no point in making them available," said Robin Roscillo of Darien. "Do you know how hard it is to get into a clinical trial? Do you know how hard it is to get to a clinical trial?" she said.

They are calling for a reversal of that decision, arguing many don’t have time to wait.

Alzheimer’s is a disease in which each day matters.

"It’s critical to make sure that you don’t waste time," Logoyke said.

Each day that gets to be spent with a loved one is a gift.

"The person is still there. If you can slow down the symptoms you can continue to have your mom, dad, whoever with you," Logoyke said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said there is a strong precedent for using registries for newly approved treatments.

