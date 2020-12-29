Family and friends remember teens killed in Coventry crash

Both victims are remembered by friends and family as people who made everyone smile and laugh.

COVENTRY, Conn. — Members of the Coventry community are mourning the loss of two teenagers killed in a crash along Rt. 44 early Monday morning.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Jacob Provost was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 16-year-old Olivia Cyr was taken to the hospital by LifeStar, but later died. A third passenger, an 18-year-old, suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Both victims are remembered by friends and family as people who made everyone smile and laugh. A memorial has been created by loved ones at the site of the crash.

"She lived a free-spirited life, and she has many friends and family that are going to miss her," said Melissa Riley, Cyr's mother.

"She was always the one to make everybody laugh and I'm sad that she's gone now," said Jordyn Jacques, a friend of Cyr's.

Provost is also remembered by friends as someone others enjoyed being around.

"He was also an outgoing person, made everyone laugh, loved every one and it hurts that he's gone, it's hard to talk about," said Logan Summers, a friend of his.

Grief counseling services are available for students and staff, both virtually and in-person. Provost was a recent graduate of Coventry High School, and Cyr was currently

in 11th grade.

"It's important for them to know that help is here and that there's nothing wrong with coming forward and saying I'm having a difficult

time making sense of this or processing this," said David Petrone, superintendent of Coventry Public Schools.

The school district is encouraging those in need to schedule an appointment ahead of time by calling the high school at, (860)742-7346.

Coventry Police are still investigating what led up to the crash, but Cyr's mother and stepfather wanted to share a message with others.