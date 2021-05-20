Family continues search for missing South Windsor mother

If you know anything about this case, contact South Windsor Police at 860-648-6226.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The family members of a South Windsor mother continue to search for her more than a week after she went missing.

The family said they last saw 30-year-old Jessica Edwards on Mother’s Day. They came back to her apartment at Cinnamon Springs condominiums Thursday with the hope that someone might know something about her whereabouts, even the smallest detail.

"At this point, I know—I feel she wouldn't be safe because she wouldn't be gone for this long," Jessica’s younger sister, Yanique Edwards, said.

The Edwards family is heartbroken and still hasn’t heard from Jessica.

According to police, her husband says she left with someone he didn’t know the next morning. Jessica’s own car is still in the parking lot.

“At this point, I’m so anxious to find out what happened, where is she, what’s going on. It’s just like—it’s hard, you know, it’s very hard to go on with my day when I’m so used to talking to her every minute or talking to her all the time.”

They search every day from sun up to sundown in bushes, in the woods, and wherever they can from East Hartford to Manchester and South Windsor.

"Sometimes you feel defeated because you don't know where else to look," Kendra Getfield, Jessica’s cousin, said. "She could be anywhere."

Jessica’s sister and Getfield passed out 500 flyers Thursday and searched in the streets surrounding the area where Jessica lives, hoping someone knows something.

The family is overwhelmed by the support from the community. They said people they don't even know have called in and joined in the search.

A sign with Jessica's picture was shared on a billboard at the Yard Goat's game last night.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance and looking for a digital footprint, trying to figure out what happened.

If you know anything about this case, contact South Windsor Police at 860-648-6226. South Windsor Police say all tips can be anonymous, and any information helps their investigation to find Jessica Edwards.

As for Jessica's husband, the family told FOX61 they have now heard from him. They were able to Facetime with her 8-month-old son and know he's safe.

