Family displaced after an overnight fire in New Britain

The incident occurred on Osgood Avenue.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Fire Department responded to an emergency call on Friday around 9:30 p.m.

Town Firefighters say the incident occurred in a single-family home located at 422 Osgood Ave. Officials say the fire started on the exterior of the home and quickly moved inside the house.

Upon their arrival, the family was already outside in a safe space. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The home has been declared inhabitable, and the occupants have been displaced.