Family displaced after Danbury house fire

No injuries reported, Red Cross assisting the family

DANBURY, Conn. — Just after 9:15 Saturday night, Danbury Fire Department was alerted of a structure fire at 94 Ball Pond Road.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames which was deemed under control less than half an hour into the fight.

There were some hard-to-reach hotspots which forced crews to overhaul the house.

Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist two adults and four dogs that are displaced by the fire due to the damage.

Mutual aid from surrounding towns such as New Fairfield was called on to the scene as well as the Fire Marshal and Eversource.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the Danbury Fire Marshal's Office is in the process of investigating said cause.

There are no injuries to report for the occupants, civilians, or first responders.