Family of former East Hartford police officer missing in the Bahamas speak out

Ryan Proulx went missing after diving the Bimini Barge off the coast of the Bahamas on June 16.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The family of a former East Hartford police officer who went missing while on a diving trip in the Bahamas is urging for continued help in the search.

Ryan Proulx , who is now a charter boat captain out of Westerly, Rhode Island, was diving in the area of the Bimini Barge Wreck on Jun 16 when he dove down and didn't resurface. He was 32 years old.

A search for Proulx by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force has been suspended.

“I think he’s teaching me and Bill and all of us, live now and do what you love and pursue your passions,” said his mother, Amy Proulx.

Proulx's wife Courtney and parents Bill and Amy Proulx sat down with FOX61's Lauren Zenzie to discuss the search and the legacy he leaves behind.

The 32-year-old Proulx grew up on the shoreline, spending much of his summers at Giants Neck Beach in Niantic. He was a lover of all things water.

“When Ryan was little, I would go down there to that beach and set up my beach chair, and he and his sister Nicole would be out there in that bay with his bucket and net and they would spend hours,” his mother said.

Proulx was also passionate about teaching and sharing his love of fishing and diving, which is exactly what he was doing in the Bahamas.

Proulx and his friends were celebrating a 30th birthday, spending all day out on the water.

“He has been there previously, so he was so excited to show him how great of a place it is and make sure that they had fun on the water,” Courtney Proulx said.

On June 16, when he dove down into the ocean and didn't resurface, they knew that something was wrong. His wife said that within minutes, everyone jumped into action to find him.

“You know, the water became cloudy, Ryan was diving when it became cloudy. We don’t know what happened but he just didn’t resurface,” his father said.

The Proulx family said the Royal Bahamian Police Force was “less than helpful” in the search, which needed to be done immediately because “timing was everything”.

His parents said the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search and has been a great resource for the family.

Proulx’s family has been in contact with politicians, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who said he is working with the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Navy to assist in the search.

"My thoughts are with the Proulx family during this unimaginably difficult time," he said in a statement.

Proulx’s wife and parents expressed sentiments about the outpouring of support from the local Bahamians and other divers and passersby in the area when Ryan first went missing.

“It was amazing to see that many people show up, almost immediately,” Courtney Proulx said.

Private professional divers were able to recover belongings of Proulx's, which have not yet been disclosed.

“While it provided something, it’s not him. It’s not a complete answer,” said Courtney.

His father wants everyone to know that his son lived every day like it was his last.

“He knew time was finite that we’re not getting today back,” said Bill.

