Family and friends hold vigil for missing Avon teen

AVON, Conn. — Wednesday night at the Avon Town Green's gazebo, friends and family held a vigil for missing teen Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith.

The 17-year-old has been missing since August 30, when they took an Uber to Hazard Road in Enfield, Ronan’s last known location.

Ronan’s mother says that is something very out of character, as Ronan never liked to break the rules.

“When I come home, they’ll come give me a hug, when I walk in and we’ll have dinner together and so that night when I came home and they weren’t there to give me a hug, I just knew something was wrong,” Kelly Hernsdorf told FOX61.

At the vigil Wednesday, people filled the green with cell phone lights swaying as songs were played and memories were shared.

“If Ronan saw the turn out they would be so embarrassed, they are very shy but very sweet and don’t like being up in front of the crowd,” Hernsdorf added.

Avon police also provided an update, following up on leads they’ve received from tip lines and just recently turned Ronan’s laptop over to the FBI for forensic analysis.

While no official names have been released, family and police believe Ronan could be with another 17-year-old whom they met 10 days prior to their disappearance.

The family has created a Facebook page called “Please Find Ronan”.

They are asking for the public's help in sharing that page, as well as contacting the police department with any information that could help bring Ronan home.

“Just please come home, you are loved, and we miss you and you’re not in trouble, you’re just wanted home” Hernsdorf said.

