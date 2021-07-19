Family and friends remember teen found dead in Farmington River

The heartbreaking discovery was made just hours before family and friends were set to gather for a vigil in support of the families

AVON, Connecticut — Encon Police said the bodies of 15-year-old Lucas Brewer and 17-year-old Anthony Nagore were found in the Farmington River around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said their bodies were found together.

"They fought together, they were right by each other's side for a long time, and just seeing them together made it a little bit better too. Knowing that they fought for each other's lives," said Dylan Brewer, the older brother of one of the victims.

The heartbreaking discovery was made just hours before family and friends were set to gather for a vigil in support of the families. Dylan Brewer estimated more than 100 people attended.

"They're hurt, but we're all together now, it's one big family," he said.

He remembers his brother, a rising sophomore at Plainville High School, as someone who loved to make others happy, and loved playing sports.

"He was a good kid, always had a smile on everyone's face. You could be sad as you want and he'd make you start dying, and a very good athlete, he was getting ready to hit his peak and show what he was about to everyone," said Brewer.

He said Nagore was a family friend that was visiting from out of state. The tragic end to the search providing some closure for the families.

"Finding him helped us out a lot and just everyone coming here to support us helped us out a lot, it helped us out for both families and it means a lot to us," said Brewer.

Family and friends left hundreds of candles as well as flowers and balloons along the river.

