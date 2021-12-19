Families flock to holiday events weekend before Christmas

Local families flocked to holiday attractions across Connecticut this weekend with Christmas less than one week away.

The Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor is all decked out for the holiday season, drawing out folks from near and far.

Visitors can hop on a trolley through the Tunnel of Lights, which is part of Winterfest, a holiday tradition known well by locals. The museum hast been hosting the event for 43 years.

“Brought my kids: Avery, 4, and Rolland, 1, and I came when I was a little kid and so we finally decided to come back to bring them,” Les Martin, an Ellington resident, said.

Guests can step inside a train or ride in an open sleigh car to see a display with more than 15,000 lights.

“Even though it’s cold outside, it’s well worth it,” Stephen Bosse, a Tolland resident, said. “The kids loved it and had a good time.”

This year, the event offers a new experience: 3D holographic exhibits.

The nonprofit limited the amount of people on each trolley and having timed tickets to keep the attraction running during the pandemic.

“We use events like this to keep the museum going and to continue to restore cars and keep going forward. So this event actually raises a substantial amount of revenue for our entire year and without it, we wouldn’t be here,” Robert Brogle, President of the Connecticut Trolley Museum, said.

You can catch one of the rides at the trolley museum December 26-30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. For more information, visit ct-trolley.org.

In South Windsor, Wood Memorial Library and Museum hosted the last day of the Gingerbread House Festival Saturday. Around 125 creations were on display, made with cookies and candy, by creators of all ages.

“When you see 2 and 3-year-olds, 7-year-olds and 10-year-olds creating these beautiful gingerbread houses, it’s very heartwarming,” Charlene Constable from South Windsor said.

Last year, organizers had to move the event outdoors due to COVID, but they’re back inside for the museums 50th anniversary this year.

