Family hopes arrest brings justice for Lizzbeth and other victims of domestic violence

Jonathan Jara-Acupina, the boyfriend of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca, has been charged with her murder, six months after she disappeared.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The complex investigation took nearly six months to complete. Those closest to 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca had been pointing the finger at her live-in boyfriend, Jonathan Jara-Aucapina, also 27, since she disappeared in July. Her family says his arrest on Sunday will bring justice for Lizzbeth, and hope to many more families affected by domestic violence.

"It was shocking and necessary because the reality is that most women don’t see this justice," said Vanesa Suarez.

East Haven Police took Jara-Aucapina into custody Sunday at a diner in New Haven. They charged him with the murder of Aleman. He is also the father of Lizzbeth’s seven-year-old daughter Astrid.

"This daughter is a victim of domestic violence and will spend the rest of her life without her mother," said East Haven Chief of Police Ed Lennon.

Aleman went missing back on July 1st. Her body was found two weeks later, buried behind LaMonaco’s Ristorante in Branford. East Haven Police had kept the details of the investigation close to their chests to not tip off Jara, who was telling an inconsistent story.

"He then used the story to lie to her family, her loved ones, and eventually law-enforcement when her family basically forced him to report her missing," said Lennon.

Aleman's father thanked East Haven Police for their work and hopes true justice is served.