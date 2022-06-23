Family mourns loss of couple killed in Hartford shooting

Local group, Mothers United Against Violence, held a prayer vigil Thursday evening.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Family members gathered together in Hartford to remember a couple who was killed in a shooting on Franklin Avenue over the weekend.

The family of 39-year-old Chase Garrett is still in disbelief that he’s gone.

“They took somebody important away,” said Jamie Rodgers, the sister of Garrett. “He’s never going to be forgotten and his son is going to be greatly taken care of.”

Hartford Police said Garrett and 27-year-old Cristina Dang were shot to death Sunday night outside an apartment building on Franklin Avenue after a dispute with a neighbor over a dog.

“It’s scary that a minimal situation can turn into such a tragic situation," said Calvin Garrett, the brother of victim.

The couple leaves behind a 4-month-old son, named Chosen-One.

DCF temporarily took custody of the child after the shooting. Garrett’s siblings said the child is now with family.

“I hope that Chosen-One grows up to be a reflection of his father but further that times two,” Calvin Garrett said.

Garrett’s cousins and siblings gathered outside of the place where their brother was shot this weekend for a prayer vigil Friday evening, hosted by the local group, Mothers United Against Violence.

”I want my brother to be remembered as the great man that he is. A scholar, a family man, an entrepreneur, a designer, an artist,” Calvin Garrett said.

Hartford Police arrested 31-year-old Donovan McFarlane in connection with the shooting, charged with firearm violations, according to police.

A woman in her 20s, believed to be the dog’s owner, was also shot in the neck, according to an incident report.

The report also says numerous residents reported that the neighbors frequently argued.

“It’s a tragic situation and I’m not pointing any fingers. It could have been avoided, but I love my brother and my whole family, we stand together and we mourn our brother,” Calvin Garrett said.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about what happened, contact Hartford Police at (860) 722-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

