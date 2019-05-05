Family of New Haven rooming house fire victim sues city for wrongful death

In May of 2019, two people were killed in a house fire on West Street. Sixteen people were displaced as a result of damage to the building.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The family of one of the victims who died in a New Haven rooming house fire in 2019, filed a wrongful death suit against the city.

In the early morning on May 5, 2019, firefighters responded to an address on West Street. Firefighters said the fire was coming from the second floor and six people were trapped on the third floor.

“One person jumped out of the rear. Two people jumped from the front of the building and onto the roof of the small out cove. They are fine,” said Assistant New Haven Fire Chief Orlando Marcano two years ago.

In all, there were two people lost to the fire and 16 more displaced. An investigation by New Haven found that the home was listed since the 1990s as a two-bedroom home.

According to tenants, there were 10 bedrooms and not enough escape options in the rooming house when it caught fire.

“The city knows that the property changed hands just in March and that the listing for that sale was contrary to the city‘s records,” said Laurence Grotheer, a spokesman for New Haven at the time.

On April 27, 2021, the family of Michael Randell Sr. one of the people who died as a result of the fire, filed a wrongful death suit.

Randell's family cited in the suit that in February 2019, the owner of the building built two additional bedrooms on the third floor of the home without seeking permits from New Haven and they said rooms did not comply with State Building or Fire Safety codes.

Court documents showed an employee of the New Haven Livable City Initiative (LCI) inspected the building a few days later, saying there were smoke alarms missing on the second and third floor.

The city worker said "the owner did not have a rooming license," but told the fire department "they would only require people to vacate if more than four people lived on each floor" despite the City Code provisions.

The legal documents concluded arguing the city acted "reckless" and is liable for the death of Randell.

