Family of George Floyd speaks at Quinnipiac University event

HAMDEN, Conn — Quinnipiac University hosted an online discussion to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement and social injustice as a whole Tuesday night.

George Floyd’s Aunt, Angela Harrelson, and Uncle, Selwyn Jones took part in the virtual event. The two described their relationship with Floyd who was killed while being arrested by Minneapolis Police in May.

Floyd’s death set off national and international waves of protests, self-reflection, and calls for action and systemic change.

The event was hosted by activist and minister, Nyle Fort. The night included stories of Floyd as his relatives knew him and also how they found out the tragic news when he was killed.