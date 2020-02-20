Family of man killed by police in West Haven sues State, City of West Haven, and West Haven police for $10 million

Mubarak Souleman was shot and killed by police in January.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The family of Mubarak Souleman filed a wrongful death suit against the state of Connecticut, the city of West Haven, and the West Haven police department for $10 million on February 19.

Souleman was shot and killed on January 15 after police chased him from Norwalk to West Haven. He was said to have stolen a car that ignited the chase. A memorial was held on January 26 for him in New Haven by family members and activists.

The Connecticut State Police Troopers involved in this incident were:

Trooper Brian North, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years

Trooper Joshua Jackson, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years

Trooper First Class Ross Dalling, who has been with the State Police for 7 ½ years

Normally the State's Attorney office but in this case, the Division of Criminal Justice is investigating the police shooting.