Family: Investigation of killing by trooper taking too long

Trooper Brian North fired 7 shots at Mubarak Soulemane as he sat in the driver's seat of a car after West Haven officers boxed him in to end a chase in January 2020.

The family of a man killed by a Connecticut state trooper last year is calling on a prosecutor to finish the investigation that will determine whether the trooper will be criminally charged.

Authorities said Soulemane had a knife, but relatives say he shouldn't have been killed.

Authorities said Soulemane had a knife, but relatives say he shouldn't have been killed.

Middlesex State's Attorney Michael Gailor says the report investigation will be released as soon as possible.

Last year, Soulemane's family filed a wrongful death suit against the state of Connecticut, the city of West Haven, and the West Haven police department for $10 million.

The Connecticut State Police Troopers involved in this incident were:

Trooper Brian North, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years

Trooper Joshua Jackson, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years

Trooper First Class Ross Dalling, who has been with the State Police for 7 ½ years

Normally the State's Attorney office but in this case, the Division of Criminal Justice is investigating the police shooting.

