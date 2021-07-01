x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Family: Investigation of killing by trooper taking too long

Trooper Brian North fired 7 shots at Mubarak Soulemane as he sat in the driver's seat of a car after West Haven officers boxed him in to end a chase in January 2020.

*Editor's Note: The video above aired on January 15.*

The family of a man killed by a Connecticut state trooper last year is calling on a prosecutor to finish the investigation that will determine whether the trooper will be criminally charged.

RELATED: Body camera video shows State Police shoot, kill 19-year-old in West Haven

Trooper Brian North fired seven gunshots at Mubarak Soulemane as he sat in the driver's seat of car in West Haven after officers boxed him in to end a chase in January 2020.

Authorities said Soulemane had a knife, but relatives say he shouldn't have been killed.

RELATED: Family and Friends gather to remember Mubarak Soulemane 1-year after his death

Middlesex State's Attorney Michael Gailor says the report investigation will be released as soon as possible.

Last year, Soulemane's family filed a wrongful death suit against the state of Connecticut, the city of West Haven, and the West Haven police department for $10 million. 

RELATED: Family of man killed by police in West Haven sues State, City of West Haven, and West Haven police for $10 million

The Connecticut State Police Troopers involved in this incident were:

  • Trooper Brian North, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years
  • Trooper Joshua Jackson, who has been with the State Police for 4 ½ years
  • Trooper First Class Ross Dalling, who has been with the State Police for 7 ½ years

Normally the State's Attorney office but in this case, the Division of Criminal Justice is investigating the police shooting. 

Click here to see the suit.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM