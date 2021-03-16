Family of Steven Barrier files lawsuit claiming excessive use of force resulting in his 2019 death in police custody

The lawsuit seeks damages and establishment of community mental health crisis team.

STAMFORD, Conn. — The mother of a Stamford man who died while in police custody, along with an attorney and legal rights advocates held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, a lawsuit was filed against Stamford Police after 23-year-old Steven Barrier's death on October 23, 2019 - his birthday.

The lawsuit claims excessive use of force and antiquated mental health policies and procedures led to Barrier's death.

He was accused in a domestic incident. The incident began when Barrier’s mother called 911 and said her son was hitting her with a broomstick.

Police responded to the domestic situation with body cameras rolling.

The Office of the State’s Attorney released that body cam footage a week later.

State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. ruled that Barrier from natural causes.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy found no evidence of any inflicted injuries.

The Connecticut Legal Rights Project says damages for wrongful death, and funding for the establishment of a 24/7 non-police mental health community response team to respond to psychiatric emergencies.

Speakers will discuss the suit and the urgent need for reforms.

