Family of West Haven assault victim joins in community effort to restore vandalized mural

Fernando Rivera was seriously assaulted there and died from his injuries. Remembering him, his nickname "Chino" was spray painted all over the sidewalk and the mural

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A mural remembering 9/11 in West Haven, has been restored after it was vandalized when another tragedy took place on the same street corner. The mural is on the corner of Elm Street and Washington Avenue. On October 31st, Fernando Rivera was seriously assaulted there and died from his injuries the next day. Remembering him, his nickname "Chino" was spray painted all over the sidewalk and the mural.

"I think the people that cared most about him decided to graffiti it and put rest in peace everywhere, so they did not just tag our sidewalks here but they actually tagged all of the walls of the mural," said Danielle Del Monaco of West Haven.

Rivera's family was among those upset about the graffiti, so when the community came together to repaint it, they also became involved.

"The moment that they realized it was damaged, they contacted us immediately. They started washing it, they donated $200 which they did not have to," said Del Monaco.

She was one of the artists working to restore the mural. She says Rivera's family spent every day at the site, where she learned about what kind of a person he was.

"Saying that he was so giving that he would give the shirt off his back," she said. "They just saw that our heart was just as open and warm as her son," she said.

Now, he's also memorialized on the mural. A spot dedicated to his memory has become a part of the painting.

"At the same time we can never forget either one of them. From 9/11 to him. It's a good feeling of a good circle," said Del Monaco.

She says the experience has brought everyone involved together in ways that will last far longer than the days it took to paint.