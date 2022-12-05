Family of Zion Street homicide victim speaks out on tragic death

Joanna Rodriguez, the niece of 59-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez said she wants justice in her uncle's death.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are investigating two daytime shootings that happened less than a day apart and only blocks within each other.

One of them resulted in the death of 59-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez of Hartford.

"To have somebody take it away - it's not fair, it's not fair," said Joanna Rodriguez, niece of Gonzalez.

Rodriguez called Gonzalez a second dad. He lived on Zion Street next to Comerio Grocery.

Gonzalez stepped out for some fresh air and a hot dog Tuesday morning when he was suddenly shot. His wife was next to him when this happened.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

"She remembers herself throwing herself to the ground and the minute she got back up, she just started screaming because she saw my uncle holding his chest realizing he had been hit," added Rodriguez.

Gonzalez's death marked the 13th homicide in the City of Hartford.

"To wake up in the morning and to see him out on the porch just to get a breath of fresh air," added Rodriguez.

Police said Gonzalez was not the intended target.

"He was in the right place at the wrong time. He was home. This is his home. He lived here. Why can't somebody just step five feet out of their home to grab a bite to eat?" added Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's family lives on the first floor and she said her children heard the gunshots and reacted frantically.

Now, all they have are pictures to remember him by and the tough battles he endured such as a liver transplant, recovering from COVID-19, and getting a brain bleed from falling down the stairs.

The day before on Monday was another shooting on Hamilton Street shortly before 5 p.m. The victim was a man in his 60s who survived.

Community activists want to see more action taken to address the gun violence.

"If mothers, if fathers know what's going on in their home, they need to address it, they can no longer turn a blind eye on it," said Hartford activist Hyacinth Yennie.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

